O2, Sky Mobile and Three top Ofcom complaints table

O2, Sky Mobile and Three generated the highest levels of customer complaints in the pay-monthly mobile sector in Q3 2025, according to new figures from Ofcom.



EE, Tesco Mobile, Vodafone UK and iD Mobile were among the least complained-about operators while a year-on-year comparison shows complaint volumes across all telecoms services are declining.

Overall complaints across telecoms services remained flat in the July-to-September quarter, with Ofcom saying volumes for fixed broadband, landline, pay-monthly mobile and pay-TV services were largely unchanged from Q2.

However, the breakdown by provider highlights continuing pressure points for UK operators around customer service, fault resolution and provisioning.

The most complained-about pay-monthly mobile operators were O2, Sky Mobile and Three. The main issues cited were:

Complaint handling – O2 and Sky Mobile

Faults, service and provisioning issues – Three

Complaint levels are measured relative to the size of an operator’s customer base, giving a like-for-like comparison per 100,000 subscribers.

EE, Tesco Mobile, Vodafone and iD Mobile generated the lowest relative complaint volumes, suggesting stronger customer satisfaction performance in the period.

The results reinforce the narrative that networks are increasingly judged on customer support experience as well as coverage and pricing.

Across other telecoms services:

EE, TalkTalk and Vodafone saw the most fixed broadband complaints.

TalkTalk also topped the landline complaints table.

Plusnet had the fewest broadband complaints.

Utility Warehouse had the fewest landline complaints.

EE was the most complained-about pay-TV provider, while Sky and TalkTalk generated the fewest.

“Most complaints continue to relate to service faults, followed by complaint handling and billing issues. For consumers unhappy with their provider, switching remains a powerful option. 8.8 million broadband customers are currently out of contract and could save an average of £183.60 per year by switching to a new deal”, said Alex Tofts a broadband strategjist with comparison site Broadband Genie.