GSM announces leadership changes to underpin global events

GSMA CEO John Hoffman has become chair of GSMA Ltd, a new role created chair role after his two decades leading the organisation’s events and services business.

Hoffman (main pic) will focus on strategic relationships with host city partners in Barcelona, Shanghai and Doha. The move forms is part of a wider plan that also sees Sianne Ryder appointed CEO of Events and Industry Services, while Bob Puglielli takes on the title of Chief Operating Officer for Events.

Hoffman has been a main figure in GSMA’s global events portfolio, overseeing the expansion of MWC and related industry services over the past 20 years.

Ryder, who joined the GSMA in 2005, will also join the organisation’s leadership team. She has held a number of senior roles across the events and services divisions and played a central role in the development of MWC Shanghai, alongside the expansion of the GSMA’s Industry Services activities.

Puglielli’s role change reflects his existing responsibilities overseeing operational delivery across the MWC and M360 event portfolio. Under his leadership, the GSMA has expanded into new cities while attracting a broader range of technology sectors and partners.

Vivek Badrinath, director general of the GSMA, said:

“These appointments reflect the exceptional depth of talent we have within GSMA,“Congratulations to Sianne and Bob as they step into these important new roles. I also want to thank John Twenty years of leadership is a remarkable achievement. John’s vision, energy and commitment have shaped not only GSMA and our events, but the broader mobile industry.”