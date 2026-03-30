Global Telecom Networks tweaks leadership in wake of Mobile News Awards win

Managed service provider Global Telecom Networks (GTN) has promoted COO Kirsty Dunne as Chief Executive Officer, following its recent win of the B2B Dealer category at the Mobile News Awards.

Dunne (main pic) steps up from her previous role as Chief Operating Officer. She has been with the business for seven years and has played a key role in its operational management and strategic direction. Associate Director of Operations Vip Umaria now becomes chief operating officer.

Former CEO Owen Keenan-Lindsey has moved into a newly-created position as Chief Technology & Finance Officer, where he will focus on automation and the development of the company’s platform capabilities.

The leadership reshuffle follows what GTN describes as its strongest year to date. The business was formed through the integration of a number of specialist telecoms and managed services companies, combining expertise across connectivity, mobility and IT into a single global provider. This consolidation brought together established customer bases and capabilities under one brand, alongside continued investment in in-house platforms designed to support network-independent connectivity at scale.

According to GTN, the transition has been planned as part of its next phase of growth. The company said existing customer and partner relationships will remain unchanged, with continued focus on platform development and enhancing the customer experience.