Former Orb Group CEO Kate Dohaney selected as new CEO as giff gaff

Virgin Media O2 has named Kate Dohaney as the new chief executive of giffgaff, with the former Orb Group boss set to take over next month.

She succeeds long-standing CEO Ash Schofield who joined giff gaff in 2013 from Tesco Mobile. He has been CEO since 2018.

Dohaney has had senior leadership roles at News Corp and Dow Jones before she was appointed chief executive of mechandise agency Orb Group in March 2024 where she ran a modernisation programme.

Virgin Media O2 chief executive Lutz Schüler said: “Kate is a proven leader with a wealth of experience, and I look forward to welcoming her as CEO of giffgaff. She joins at a truly exciting time for the company following its recent expansion into the broadband market and I am confident she will lead the organisation with the heart and tenacity the brand was built on.”

Dohaney said: “giffgaff is known for doing things differently and I’m excited to get started, driving the next chapter of growth for the business.”

The appointment comes as giffgaff pushes deeper into broadband, recently launching full-fibre connectivity in regions including North West England, Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands, the North East, Scotland, South West England, Wales and the West Midlands. The business also plans to leverage Virgin Media O2’s fibre infrastructure to build a nationwide fixed offering.

Launched in 2009, giffgaff built its brand around low-cost, SIM-only mobile plans and a community-driven service model.