Exertis files Notice of Intention to appoint administrators

Exertis UK Ltd has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators in the Companies Court, according to a public court listing.

The filing, recorded under case number CR-2026-003408, was lodged on 30 April and remains listed as active on the court tracking platform Caseboard.

The entry describes the matter as an “Application – Notice of Intention to appoint an administrator” relating to Exertis (UK) Ltd. The listing also shows law firm Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe acting in the matter.

A notice of intention (NOI) to appoint administrators is a formal legal step commonly used by companies seeking insolvency protection while restructuring options are explored. It does not necessarily mean administrators have yet been appointed.

Under UK insolvency procedures, the filing of an NOI can provide a temporary moratorium protecting a company from certain creditor actions while rescue financing, restructuring plans or potential sale processes are considered.

At the time of publication, no administrator appointment had been publicly confirmed and Exertis had not issued a public statement regarding the filing.

Exertis was one of the UK’s largest technology distributors, supplying products and services across the mobile, IT, consumer electronics and enterprise sectors. The company operated within the DCC Technology division of Dublin-listed DCC plc until its aquisition by Aurelius.

The development is likely to attract close attention across the mobile channel given Exertis’ role in handset distribution, accessories, retail supply and business-to-business technology fulfilment.

Mobile News has contacted Aurelius for comment.

This is a developing story.