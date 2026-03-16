EE and Samsung launch in-store AI training for consumers

EE and Samsung will run free AI training sessions at the EE Studio in Westfield White City for consumers showing them how to use artificial intelligence on Samsung smartphones.

Anyone attending a session will receive a £100 voucher redeemable on technology purchases of £150 or more through EE’s online store.

The initiative comes as research cited by EE suggests only 28 per cent of people feel confident using AI in their daily lives.

Running in small groups, the sessions will be delivered by Samsung specialists and demonstrate Galaxy AI features on Samsung’s new Galaxy S26 Ultra. The training forms part of EE’s wider strategy to use its retail stores to help customers get more value from connected technology.

Each session will last around 20 minutes and host up to eight participants, providing hands-on guidance from trained experts.

The masterclasses will show how AI can be used for everyday smartphone tasks including photography, note taking, translation and online search. Participants will also receive guidance on staying safe online while using AI-powered tools.

Asif Aziz, retail director at EE, said the programme aims to bridge the gap between early adopters and those yet to try AI features on their devices.

“AI is already being used every day by many customers, while others have yet to try it,” he said. “These masterclasses are designed to show people how to use Galaxy AI and get the most out of the Samsung S26 Ultra.”

Samsung said the partnership highlights the role of retail in helping consumers understand how AI can enhance smartphone use.

Annika Bizon, vice president of product and marketing for mobile experience at Samsung UK and Ireland, said: “AI has huge potential to enhance everyday life, but without guidance it is easy for people to miss out on its full benefits.”

The masterclasses will run at the EE Studio in Westfield White City at 11am, 1pm and 4pm Monday to Saturday, and 1pm and 4pm on Sundays. Customers can book a place through the EE website.