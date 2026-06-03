Exertis administrators begin review as suppliers await answers

The administrators of Exertis (UK) Ltd have begun assessing the company’s affairs but have declined to provide any further detail on the causes of the collapse or the future of the business.

In a statement issued to Mobile News, the Joint Administrators confirmed that Martin Armstrong and Andrew Bailey of Turpin Barker Armstrong, alongside James Hopkirk of Kreston Reeves, were appointed on 29 May.

The trio said they are now working with Exertis’ remaining management team and employees as they begin the process of reviewing the company’s position.

The statement said: “Martin Armstrong and Andrew Bailey of Turpin Barker Armstrong, together with James Hopkirk of Kreston Reeves, were appointed as Joint Administrators of Exertis (UK) Ltd on 29 May 2026. The Joint Administrators are currently undertaking an assessment of the Company’s affairs and working with the remaining management team and employees to manage the Administration process.

“Given the early stage of the Administration, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time. Any material updates will be communicated to stakeholders through the appropriate channels.”

The administrators have made it clear that no further comment will be made beyond the statement at this stage, leaving suppliers, customers and employees waiting for answers on the future of one of the UK’s largest technology distributors.

Industry sources have told Mobile News that the administration has raised concerns across the channel, particularly among vendors and resellers seeking clarity on outstanding orders, stock positions and potential creditor exposure.

The administrators’ immediate focus is likely to be on understanding the financial position of the company, preserving value where possible and determining whether parts of the business can continue operating, be sold, or restructured.

Aurelius, the German private equity investment firm that acquired Exertis from DCC, declined to comnent