VOXI expands £10 social tariff distribution to councils and charities

VOXI Mobile is distributing its ‘VOXI For Now ‘ £10 a month unlimited data social tariff SIM through local councils, housing teams, charities and prison resettlement programme.

The move designed to reach more ‘digitally excluded’ consumers.

The £10-per-month tariff was previously only available through an online sign-up process. It offers eligible customers unlimited data, calls and texts for six months with no contract and the option to pause or cancel at any time.

The rollout will include distribution through community hubs operated by the Good Things Foundation as part of an initial pilot.

Many people are unaware that lower-cost mobile social tariffs exist, despite an estimated five million people being eligible, found research I among people receiving government support .

Around t third of respondents said their smartphone is their primary tool for finding work. More than a third said they had missed (or nearly missed) a job opportunity after running out of mobile data or credit, while 19 per cent had avoided applying for jobs altogether because they were concerned about staying connected.

More than half of respondents relied on mobile data as their main method of accessing the internet, with 26 per cent running out of data or credit before the end of the month.