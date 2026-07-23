EE secures mobile leadership as BT posts a steady Q1

EE is the top-performing mobile network, according to BT Group’s Q1 FY27 trading update.

EE added 13,000 postpaid mobile customers during the quarter, while churn remained at 1 per cent, unchanged year on year despite aggressive promotional activity across the market.

Postpaid ARPU increased by 2 per cent to £19.70, supported by EE’s new One Up rewards programme.

The UK mobile market remains highly competitive and continues to be affected by declining voice revenues but EE has pulled further ahead on network quality, customer stability and premium ARPU.

The operator’s 5G+ network now covers 77 per cent of the UK population, up from 73 per cent last quarter, marking one of the fastest nationwide expansions in the sector. BT said: “No one is upgrading and investing in the country’s digital backbone at the scale and pace of BT.”

The proportion of households taking both broadband and postpaid mobile services increased to 26.8 per cent, up from 25.5 per cent a year earlier. As BT accelerates its fibre-first strategy, EE is increasingly positioned as the premium mobile brand within a broader connectivity ecosystem.

However, the wider mobile market continues to be affected by declining legacy voice revenues and intense competition, contributing to flat Consumer service revenue.