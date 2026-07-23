Giacom simplifies wholesale mobile with new Velocity proposition

Giacom has launched a new wholesale mobile proposition called Velocity to make it easier for partners to sell services across Vodafone, EE and O2 through one commercial framework.

Velocity was created following the integration of EE into Giacom’s wholesale mobile portfolio. The company saw an opportunity to unite three operators under one structure.The simplified approach is expected tol make it easier for both established mobile resellers and MSPs to develop mobile offerings.

Giacom added EE to its wholesale mobile portfolio earlier this year. The new system simplifies the company’s mobile offering by replacing the separate VodaShare, EE Everyway and O2 All in One propositions with one platform.

Giacom said the move reflects growing demand from partners looking to add mobile services alongside cloud, connectivity, cybersecurity without having to work out different pricing structures, propositions and sales processes for each operator.

Partners can now compare tariffs, prepare customer proposals, quote, order and manage mobile services through a single system while still selecting the network and tariff best suited to each customer.

Velocity is delivered through Giacom’s Cloud Market platform and includes tariff options covering single-user, premium, aggregated and shared-data plans, as well as mobile broadband and international services.

Andrew Wilford, Managing Director, Mobile at Giacom, said the wholesale mobile market had become increasingly complex as partners expanded across multiple operators.

“Mobile has become an essential part of every business’s technology strategy, creating a significant opportunity for MSPs and mobile resellers to deepen customer relationships and drive recurring revenue”

“Managing services across multiple mobile networks introduced unnecessary complexity through different propositions, processes, platforms and commercial structures. Velocity changes that. By bringing Vodafone, EE and O2 into a single, consistent framework, partners can quote, order and manage mobile services through one self-service platform”.

Giacom sad tcomplexity of working across multiple networks, each with different propositions, pricing structures and operational processes was the biggest challenge facing partners

Early feedback from partners has been positive, according to Giacom. Users valued managing opportunities through a single platform. The approach had reduced the time required to compare tariffs, prepare proposals and onboard sales teams.

Velocity is available to all Giacom wholesale mobile partners. It will become the company’s standard wholesale mobile proposition over the coming months..

Velocity is supported by Giacom’s Mobile Partner Enablement team, which provides onboarding, training, sales guidance and opportunity support. Wilford said simplifying wholesale mobile would help partners increase recurring revenue while taking a greater share of their customers’ overall technology spend.