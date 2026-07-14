Vodafone VP Clive Goodwin joins JT as Chief Commercial Officer

Former Vodafone executive Clive Goodwin has joined Jersey-based operator JT Group as Chief Commercial Officer.

Att Vodafone, he was most recently sSenior Vice President, leading commercial strategy and operations across an international portfolio. He has also held senior leadership positions at BT.

JT wants to grow its enterprise and international connectivity business while strengthening commercial operations across the Channel Islands and building on its investment in Manx Telecom.

At JT, Goodwin will focus on expanding its international footprint and developing services including fraud prevention, mobile intelligence, sponsored roaming, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) and managed connectivity solutions.

JT (formerly Jersey Telecom) provides broadband, 5G mobile networks, and landline services to homes and businesses in Jersey and Guernsey.

JT chairman Andy Green (below) said: “His deep commercial expertise, global perspective and strong track record in delivering growth across complex markets will be instrumental in strengthening our position as a leading provider of secure, innovative connectivity solutions worldwide.”

Goodwin said: “I’m excited to join at a time of significant opportunity, as businesses increasingly require partners who can support them with advanced connectivity, data-driven insights and scalable managed services across multiple geographies.”