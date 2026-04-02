Vodafone rolls out 5G Standalone across Manchester Airport terminals

Vodafone has deployed an indoor 5G Standalone network across Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 departures at Manchester Airport.

The new infrastructure will boost 4G and non-standalone 5G coverage with faster speeds and improved reliability during peak passenger periods.

Vodafone customers with compatible devices and plans will benefit from the stronger connectivity throughout the terminals.

The network will support operational improvements for airport businesses. Potential applications include automated border control systems, enhanced retail stock management and other data-intensive services.

Andrea Donà, Chief Network Officer at VodafoneThree, said the project highlights the pace of network transformation following the merger of the two operators.

“Manchester Airport is the third busiest airport in the UK and a major contributor to both the North of England and the wider UK economy. Delivering 5G Standalone ensures customers receive the best possible network experience, while the airport benefits from world-class digital infrastructure.”

The deployment is part of the £11 billion UK investment programme unveiled by VodafoneThree in June 2025. The initiative includes a commitment to extend 5G SA coverage to 99 per cent of the UK population by 2030, rising to 99.96% by 2034.

This could generate around £2.8 billion for the UK’s transportation and storage sector. In the North West, the wider programme is projected to contribute approximately £9.9 billion in growth.

Thee investment will upgrade to thousands of mobile sites nationwide, enabling customers of both Vodafone and Three to access the strongest available signal at no additional cost.

Jennifer Byrne-Smith, Director of Customer Operations at Manchester Airport, added that the upgrade aligns with wider investment in passenger experience.

“It complements our £1.3 billion transformation of Terminal 2, which is nearing completion, as well as ongoing redevelopment work in Terminal