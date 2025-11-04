Vodafone IoT adds global satellite connectivity through Iridium partnership

Vodafone IoT says it will offer IoT connectivity anywhere in the world, following a partnership with Iridium Communications to add satellite connectivity to its IoT services and extending coverage to areas without mobile network signal.

The agreement will give Vodafone access to Iridium’s NTN Direct service, which supports IoT connectivity for data messaging, tracking and remote monitoring. Commercial availability is planned for 2026, following integration and testing.

The service will use the Iridium satellite network to support industrial and automotive applications, including remote infrastructure monitoring, maritime tracking and emergency services.

Iridium operates a low-Earth-orbit satellite constellation to provide low-power, weather-resilient connectivity. The company already supports direct-to-device and NB-IoT services.

Vodafone IoT provides managed connectivity services for more than 215 million devices across 180 countries.

Erik Brenneis, CEO of Vodafone IoT, said: “This new partnership with Iridium opens the door to a new generation of IoT connectivity. By using satellite connectivity, customers will benefit from global coverage. They can connect their devices where they can’t today”.