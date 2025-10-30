Virgin Media O2 strikes Starlink deal to extend rural mobile coverage

Virgin Media O2 has signed a multi-year agreement with Starlink’s Direct to Cell division to improve mobile connectivity in remote parts of the UK/.

VMO2 is the first operator in the country to use the satellite provider’s low-Earth-orbit (LEO) network for direct-to-device services.

Vodafone has put its D2D efforts into AST SpaceMobile technology. Virgin Media O2 already uses Starlink technology to provide satellite backhaul to remote mobile sites as part of the SRN programme, though that capability uses a separate Starlink broadband constellation.

The service uses connectivity from Starlink’s 650-plus LEO satellites, with further coverage and performance improvements anticipated as next-generation spacecraft are deployed.. Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capability have an ‘eNodeB’ modem onboard that acts like a cellphone tower in space, with advanced phased array antennas that connect seamlessly over lasers to any point in the globe, allowing network integration similar to a standard roaming partner.

The partnership will enable the launch of O2 Satellite, a new service that will initially support messaging and data on standard handsets using a portion of Virgin Media O2’s licensed spectrum. App compatibility will expand over time, with early support prioritising messaging, mapping and location-based tools.

The operator says the service will help eliminate rural “not-spots” and lift its UK landmass coverage to more than 95 per cent within 12 months of launch. O2 Satellite will automatically activate when traditional macro coverage is unavailable, complementing ongoing Shared Rural Network (SRN) deployments.

Virgin Media O2 is conducting internal trials, with commercial rollout expected in the first half of 2026. Pricing and full service details will be confirmed closer to launch.

CEO Lutz Schüler said the partnership bolsters the £700m Virgin Media O2 is investing in its mobile network this year. “Starlink is a clear leader in this space making it the right partner to complement our existing coverage,” he said.

Telecoms Minister Liz Lloyd welcomed the announcement, saying it demonstrated how private sector innovation can ensure no community is “left behind”.

Mike Nicolls, Starlink VP of Engineering, said the agreement would help “end mobile dead zones” and keep people connected while travelling, farming or enjoying outdoor activities.

Customers can register interest at: o2.co.uk/satellite