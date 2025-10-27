Virgin Media O2 Scotland 3G switch-off starts next week

Virgin Media O2 is urging residents across Scotland to prepare for the next stage of its nationwide 3G switch-off, which begins next week.

The switch-off will begin in the east of Scotland, including Aberdeen and Dundee, before rolling out nationwide. The network says the vast majority of customers already use 4G or 5G devices and will not need to take any action. However, Virgin Media O2 is directly contacting those still using older 3G-only handsets to advise them on upgrading.

Vulnerable customers are being offered a free 4G phones while others can upgrade to a new handset or SIM at a discounted rate. Customers who do not upgrade will still be able to make calls and send texts, but mobile data services will no longer be available.

Virgin Media O2 says 3G now carries less than two per cent of network data traffic. The spectrum freed up by the switch-off will be used to boost 4G and 5G performance. The company as upgraded more than 180 Scottish sites through the Shared Rural Network programme.

Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2 (below), said: “ 3G will soon be a thing of the past. Customers in Scotland who still use older devices should take action now to stay connected.”