Virgin Media O2 hits 1m digital inclusion milestone

Virgin Media O2 says it has now helped a million ‘digitally excluded’ people get online

A blend of free mobile data, donated devices and rural coverage upgrades has driven the three-year push, targeting low income households, isolated rural communities and vulnerable users.

The network has also surpassed its digital skills target, delivering training and online safety guidance to 8.5 million people which is 2.5 million more than six million commitment.

Partnerships doing the heavy liftingx

The push has been in tande, with The Good Things Foundation and their jointly-run National Databank which has now provided free O2 mobile data to more than 500,000 people,maonly though O2 retail stores.

Other initiatives include:

Device reuse schemes, with 32,000+ smartphones redistributed through Hubbub Community Calling

Tablet lending programmes supporting people facing homelessness or domestic abuse

Connectivity rollouts with youth and community groups, including full fibre builds and portable WiFi hubs

Virgin Media O2 has also pledged 12,000 more refurbished smartphones in 2026 to keep momentum going.

The milestone also supports commitments under the UK Government’s Digital Inclusion Action Plan, with the operator highlighting growing alignment between public policy and industry led programmes.

Nicola Green, Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer, said the past five years had shown the impact of “targeted services and partnerships” in tackling exclusion.



The operator signalled that demand for affordable connectivity and digital skills continues to rise and that its work is far from done.