Truespeed and Bath Rugby launch stadium-wide ultrafast Wi-Fi

Bath broadband provider Truespeed Communications and Bath Rugby have announced the launch of The Truespeed Stand at The Rec ground, alongside the rollout of free ultrafast Wi-Fi across the stadium.

The initiative is a new multi-year strategic partnership to improve connectivity and the matchday experience at the home ground, which the club has occupied since 1894.

 Truespeed has delivered  full-fibre connectivity to The Rec and installedl a wireless network providing stadium-wide coverage. Fans can now access free Wi-Fi in all areas with speeds of up to 300Mbps including  the newly-named Truespeed Stand.

A recent home fixture saw more than 2,000 devices connect with supporters using a combined total of over 290GB of data during the match. Speeds in excess of 300Mbps were recorded in different parts of the stadium.

Truespeed has delivered  full-fibre connectivity to The Rec and installedl a wireless network providing stadium-wide coverage.
Missier: improving audience and fan experience

Nelson Missier, incoming CEO at Truespeed, said the partnership demonstrated how full-fibre infrastructure can be applied beyond home and business use cases.  “Our partnership extends the power of our full-fibre network to dramatically improve the audience and fan experience at The Rec, with ultrafast Wi-Fi across every corner of the stadium.”

Bibby: “investing in the audience experience at a landmark venue”

James Bibby, commercial director at Bath Rugby, said the collaboration aligned with the club’s wider ambitions for its facilities adding “This collaboration sees two Bath-based brands working together to upgrade local infrastructure and invest in the audience experience at a landmark venue”

Bath Rugby is plans to expand capacity of the ground with digital connectivity expected to play a growing role in future fan engagement.

Truespeed, founded in 2014, operates its own full-fibre network and focuses on delivering connectivity to hard-to-reach communities across the South West.

Tags