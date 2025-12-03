Truespeed and Bath Rugby launch stadium-wide ultrafast Wi-Fi

Bath broadband provider Truespeed Communications and Bath Rugby have announced the launch of The Truespeed Stand at The Rec ground, alongside the rollout of free ultrafast Wi-Fi across the stadium.

The initiative is a new multi-year strategic partnership to improve connectivity and the matchday experience at the home ground, which the club has occupied since 1894.

Truespeed has delivered full-fibre connectivity to The Rec and installedl a wireless network providing stadium-wide coverage. Fans can now access free Wi-Fi in all areas with speeds of up to 300Mbps including the newly-named Truespeed Stand.

A recent home fixture saw more than 2,000 devices connect with supporters using a combined total of over 290GB of data during the match. Speeds in excess of 300Mbps were recorded in different parts of the stadium.

Nelson Missier, incoming CEO at Truespeed, said the partnership demonstrated how full-fibre infrastructure can be applied beyond home and business use cases. “Our partnership extends the power of our full-fibre network to dramatically improve the audience and fan experience at The Rec, with ultrafast Wi-Fi across every corner of the stadium.”

James Bibby, commercial director at Bath Rugby, said the collaboration aligned with the club’s wider ambitions for its facilities adding “This collaboration sees two Bath-based brands working together to upgrade local infrastructure and invest in the audience experience at a landmark venue”

Bath Rugby is plans to expand capacity of the ground with digital connectivity expected to play a growing role in future fan engagement.

Truespeed, founded in 2014, operates its own full-fibre network and focuses on delivering connectivity to hard-to-reach communities across the South West.