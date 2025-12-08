Three 3G network shuts down for good

Three UK has switched off its final 3G site and shutdown of its namesake 3G network 22 years after the 03/03/03 launch day.

Only 3,000 of Three’s 16,000 network masts, were 3G only. These were not only upgraded to 4G and 5G; the software of many were also upgraded with Multi-Operator Core Network technology . This enables Vodafone customers to use their signal – a key initial phase of VodafoneThree’s plan to build the UK’s best network.

The milestone makes Three the latest UK mobile network operator to fully retire 3G as part of the transition to 5G The operator confirmed that all 3G services are now offline, with customers instead served by its 4G and 5G networks.

Three first announced plans to withdraw 3G services several years ago to re-farm spectrum to improve network performance and support growing demand for faster data services. The move frees up spectrum that can now be redeployed to 4G and 5G,.

The change is expected to be seamless for practiacally all customers . Three said that most devices on its network already support 4G calling) and mobile data, Customers still using older, 3G-only handsets will need to upgrade.

The government has acked operators’ plans to retire legacy networks, arguing that maintaining multiple generations of technology is costly, inefficient and environmentally unsustainable.

Three’s move follows similar actions by other UK networks, with Vodafone and EE already well advanced in their own 3G shutdown programmes. The focus for operators now shifts to ensuring customers are fully migrated and accelerating investment in next-generation networks.