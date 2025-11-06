TD SYNNEX signs accessories distribution deal with dbramante1928

TD SYNNEX has added Danish accessories brand dbramante1928 to its European portfolio in a new distribution agreement covering mobile, laptop and lifestyle accessories.

The deal gives TD SYNNEX’s retail, telco, corporate and SMB partners access to a broad range of protection, carry and charging products positioned to sit alongside smartphones, tablets and PCs. The range is available immediately across the distributor’s full European footprint.

Founded in 2011, dbramante1928 is active in global retail and operator channelss. It is now widening its focus on the B2B market. TD SYNNEX will back the launch with special pricing, bundling opportunities and inclusion in its channel programmes, supported by local marketing and enablement.

“dbramante1928’s product line meets the growing demand for eco-conscious alternatives in both consumer and enterprise markets,” said vice president, Mobile and Consumer Electronics, Europe at TD SYNNEX Luc Van Huystee

Marcus Johansson, global sales director at dbramante1928 added:

“The European accessories market exceeds €10 billion annually, with responsibly produced products growing at a double-digit rate.TD SYNNEX brings, backed by local enablement, marketing programs, and lifecycle services that help partners grow and differentiate.”