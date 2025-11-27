TD SYNNEX adds Knox to its Samsung portfolio

TD SYNNEX is now a UK distributor for Samsung Knox, the security platform for Samsung devices that uses hardware and software to protect data from threats, and provides enterprise mobility management tools.

The move expands the distributors Samsung portfolio beyond hardware and into mobile device management and security software.

The distributor has been a Samsung mobile devices distributor for UK business-to-business markets since July last year. The addition of Knox means TD SYNNEX can now offer partners Samsung Galaxy devices and also management and security through a single channel.

Samsung Knox is used by organisations to configure, deploy and manage Samsung mobile devices. Tools cover device setup, policy enforcement and security controls.

James Reed, managing director of endpoint solutions for the UK and Ireland at TD SYNNEX (below), said partners will now be able to add managed deployment and security services to Samsung device sales. He added that Knox was a “natural extension” of the company’s existing relationship with Samsung.

Knox is offered in three tiers; Base, Essentials and Enterprise aimed at different business requirements. Knox has been in the market since 2013 and is used by thousands of organisations worldwide to manage big deployments of Samsung devices.

The appointment further reinforces TD SYNNEX’s focus on endpoint management and security as distributors compete to offer partners more complete device lifecycle and management propositions in the UK enterprise mobility market.