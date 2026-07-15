Samsung unveils tougher foldable tech to reduce screen crease

Samsung has unveiled a new display technology designed to make foldable smartphones thinner, tougher and less prone to screen crease.

The new tech is called Flex Titanium that will feature in its next generation of Galaxy foldables. Samsung claims the technology improves durability while delivering a more refined viewing experience with reduced crease visibility.

Samsung says Flex Titanium is the result of seven generations of foldable engineering and has been developed to address durability, portability and a less visible crease. The technology will debut in Samsung’s next Galaxy foldables, with full details due to be revealed at Galaxy Unpacked.

]

How Flex Titanium works

Rather than relying on conventional polymer support layers, Samsung has redesigned the internal structure of the foldable display using two titanium-based components.

Titanium-alloy film is positioned beneath the OLED panel, this provides around 20 times greater mechanical stiffness than conventional polymer film while remaining extremely thin, roughly one-third the thickness of a human hair.

Titanium support plate sits underneath the display and uses precision micro-patterning to provide greater structural support while still allowing the screen to fold repeatedly without damage.

Samsung has also introduced new high-resolution display architecture and next-generation organic materials that it says improve power efficiency while maintaining brightness and image quality. The combination is intended to produce a stronger, slimmer foldable display with a less noticeable crease and improved longevity.

Why it matters

Foldables have traditionally faced criticism over durability, hinge reliability and visible display creases. If Samsung’s latest engineering improvements prove successful and Apple enters the market with its own premium foldable next year next year could mark the point at which foldable smartphones move from a niche flagship category into the mainstream.

ThApple is widely expected to launch its first foldable handset, widely tipped to be branded the iPhone Ultra Fold , Apple’s arrival could dramatically expand the premium foldable market, increasing consumer awareness and driving wider operator and retail support.

Samsung has dominated the foldable segment since launching the original Galaxy Fold in 2019 The arrival of Apple will intensify competition in one of the few remaining premium smartphone growth categories.