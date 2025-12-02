Samsung unveils three-way split Galaxy Z TriFold but no UK or Europe launch

Samsung has lifted the lid on its most ambitious foldable smartphone yet, the but the company has confirmed that the Galaxy TriFold will not be launching in the UK.

Announced this week in Seoul, the Galaxy Z TriFold will be sold at an equivamlent of nearly £2,000, It is Samsung’s first smartphone with a triple-folding design opening out into a large 10-inch display, positioning it between a traditional smartphone, a foldable and a compact tablet. Samsung says the device is aimed at users who want maximum productivity and immersive entertainment in a single, pocketable device.

The TriFold comes after a decade of Samsung experimentation with large screens and foldable form factors. The new design tackles the challenge of how to balance portability with the ability to create comfortably on a much larger display.

A mate for the Mate

The Huawei Mate XT was the first “tri-fold” smartphone. It wasn’t an out-and-out flop, but it also didn’t become a mass-market smash. According to Huawei-related reports, by early 2025 the Mate XT had sold around 400,000 units and demonstrated that tri-fold phones are possible, However high price, limited software appeal outside China, and practical drawbacks has kept it a niche product.

Folded down, the Galaxy Z TriFold is premium smartphone. Unfolded twice, it becomes what Samsung describes as “its most expansive mobile workspace to date,” allowing users to run multiple apps side by side, review documents, stream video or edit content on a single screen.

Samsung Electronics’ CEO TM Roh said the new device brings together premium performance, productivity and portability in one product. The TriFold, he said, is designed for the “AI era”, where larger screens make it easier to interact with intelligent tools and services.

Samsung is positioning the TriFold as an “ultra” device in everything but name. It is 3.9mm thick at its thinnest point when unfolded, and powered by a customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy. It also features a 200-megapixel main camera. The 5,600mAh battery is the largest Samsung has ever fitted into a foldable smartphone. The battery is split across the three panels to maintain balance, with support for 45W fast charging.

Dual-hinge system

The TriFold uses a new dual-hinge system designed specifically for a device that folds twice. Two differently sized hinges work together to keep the folding motion stable while minimising gaps between the panels. The inward-folding design also protects the main display when the device is closed.

The display has been reinforced to cope with the additional folding stres. The exterior uses a combination of Advanced Armor Aluminium, a titanium hinge housing and a ceramic-glass composite back to improve rigidity without adding bulk. Samsung says every unit undergoes extensive inspection, including CT and laser scanning, to ensure build quality.

The large screen enables several software features designed to appeal to business users and creatives. The TriFold supports advanced multi-window multitasking, allowing up to three portrait-style apps to be used side by side. Samsung DeX is also available in a standalone mode, turning the device into a portable desktop-style workstation without needing an external PC. With a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, users can run multiple apps across different workspaces or connect to an external monitor.

Samsung has also optimised Galaxy AI features for the larger display. Tools such as photo editing, browsing summaries and live AI assistance are designed to make better use of the extra screen real estate, with side-by-side comparisons and contextual help without constantly switching apps.

On the entertainment side, the 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and high brightness levels, delivering what Samsung says is a “cinematic” viewing experience in a device that can still fit in a pocket.

Samsung confirmed the Galaxy Z TriFold will launch first in Korea on 12 December, followed by select markets including China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE and the US. There are currently no plans to release the device in the UK or Europe.