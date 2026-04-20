Redsquid buys schools IT provider Partnership Education

Managed tech and cybersecurity provider Redsquid has bought Cranfield education-focused IT services provider Partnership Education to scale its specialist capabilities in the education sector.

Partnership Education supplies technology solutions covering cloud systems, cybersecurity, connectivity, and infrastructure, to around 170 schools

The deal brings nearly 80 employees into the Redsquid group and adds more than £8m in revenue. The business was majority-owned by an Employee Ownership Trust where staff were shareholders.

Redsquid said it has identified the education sector as a long-term strategic priority.

Sohin Raithatha, founder and CEO of Redsquid, said:

“Supporting the education sector has long been a key focus for us, and Partnership Education brings exceptional people, expertise and shared values into the group,” he said.

Matt Perrett, previously managing director of Partnership Education, has been appointed Director of Education at Redsquid. He will bring together Partnership Education’s sector expertise with Redsquid’s broader technology and security offering.

Perrett said the move would enhance the group’s ability to support schools with both operational and strategic technology needs.

“Joining Redsquid is our biggest step yet as a business and signals a long-term investment in the sector, with the capability, consistency and security that schools and trusts increasingly require,” he said.