plan.com launches Wholesale+ to reshape mobile wholesale

Connectivity provider plan.com has launched a new wholesale proposition called Wholesale+.

The service combines a proprietary platform, near real-time data capabilities and value-added services in a bid to differentiate beyond traditional price-led models.

At the centre of the launch is vos.plan, a platform developed in-house over the past 18 months that covers quoting, provisioning, network access and in-life management.

plan.com says a unified approach addresses fragmentation in the wholesale market, where partners often rely on multiple systems. Vos.plan includes multi-network access under a single account, flexible tariff structures, real-time reporting, connection tracking and service management tools, alongside hardware lifecycle management.

The company claims the platform also features one of the fastest quoting engines in the market, aimed at improving speed and operational efficiency for partners.

Wholesale+ has already been tested in market, with more than 10 partners onboarded and actively trading during a six-month beta phase. plan.com says feedback from this group has helped refine both the platform and the wider proposition ahead of full rollout.

Focus

While plan.com maintains that Wholesale+ pricing is competitive with existing UK wholesale agreements, it is positioning the offer around operational efficiency and long-term value rather than headline tariffs.

The company points to platform automation and partner training as areas where it expects to deliver cost savings and improved performance. The aim, it says, is to enable partners to reduce overheads and increase revenue opportunities through better visibility and control.

Real-time data

A 15-minute Call Detail Records (CDRs)provides updates every 15 minutes to give partners a near real-time view of activity. This improved visibility is said to help identify anomalies earlier, enhance billing accuracy and speed up dispute resolution by reducing the lag between usage and reporting.

Diagnostics

Wholesale+ also includes enhanced diagnostics capabilities within the my.plan environment. The enterprise-grade tools provide live performance insights and network-level intelligence, allowing partners to monitor service quality and identify issues more quickly.

Crucially, the platform enables automation based on these insights, including alerts and predefined remediation actions. plan.com says this reduces manual intervention and supports a more proactive approach to service management across customer bases.

Cybersecurity expansion

Alongside the core launch, plan.com is preparing to introduce an Advanced Cybersecurity add-on. The product is designed to protect against a wide range of threats, including phishing, ransomware, banking fraud, information stealers and remote access attacks.

The solution will enable customers to identify and block malicious activity in real time, with visibility into the origin of threats. Pricing and packaging details are expected closer to launch.

Strategic shift

The introduction of Wholesale+ reflects a broader strategic shift for plan.com towards a platform-led model spanning both wholesale and enterprise markets.

By integrating quoting, provisioning, diagnostics and security into a single ecosystem, the company is aiming to position itself less as a traditional wholesale provider and more as a technology enabler for connectivity businesses.

The focus on real-time data, automation and embedded security aligns with wider industry trends, as providers look to improve service assurance and operational efficiency while creating new revenue opportunities for partners.

With early partners already live and a wider rollout underway, Wholesale+ represents one of the more ambitious attempts to modernise the UK wholesale mobile model through platform-driven innovation.