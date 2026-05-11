Onecom lands triple win at Vodafone Partner Awards

Onecom has collected a hat-trick of awards at the annual Vodafone Partner Awards, including Strategic Partner of the Year, which recognises performance across customer service, sales and commercial delivery.

Onecom also collected the Innovation Partner of the Year award for CyberProtect, its managed cyber security platform offering dark web monitoring, threat detection and identity protection services to business customers.

The company also won Deal of the Year after securing a 4,000-subscription contract worth £1.6 million with a major UK enterprise customer. Onecom did not disclose the customer involved.

Group CEO Aaron Brown, (below) who took over from Darren Ridge last month, said Onecom is investing in cyber security, connectivity, voice and AI-enabled business tools, including its recently launched Halo agentic AI platform.

Kathryn Platt, Head of Indirect at Vodafone Business UK, (below) added:

“Onecom continues to set the benchmark for strategic partnership in a highly competitive and fast-moving marketplace, and shares our commitment to delivering the best possible experiences for our business customers.”

Onecom has a client base of 65,000 UK businesses and employs more than 900 staff across 11 UK locations. The company has completed 15 acquisitions over the past five years, including Olive Communications, Excalibur Communications, IMS, Daly Systems, Gradwell Communications and Matrix IT. The group generates annual revenues of around £220 million.