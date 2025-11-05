Networks sign new scam calls anti-fraud charter ahead of Government strategy

Telecoms providers have signed a Telecommunications Fraud Charter aimed at clamping down on scam calls and protecting victims of fraud.

BT/EE, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone/Three, Tesco Mobile, TalkTalk, Sky and industry body Comms Council UK (CCUK) have committed to a new anti-fraud measures ahead of the UK Government’s forthcoming Fraud Strategy announcement.

Data shows that 96 per cent%of mobile users decide whether to answer a call based on the number displayed on their screen, with three-quarters unlikely to pick up if it’s from an unknown international number. Advanced call tracing technology will also be rolled out across mobile networks to give police the intelligence to track down scammers.

There are commitments to boost data sharing with the police whch will show which mobile networks let scam calls slip through.

Victims will get faster support from phone networks. Help times will be reduced slashed to two weeks

The new pact follows recent action by the UK government, in partnership with the US, to disrupt major online fraud networks with targeted sanctions on scam centres in Southeast Asia.

Traceback system

The telco providers pledge to support the development of a Traceback system that would allow operators to identify the origin of suspicious or fraudulent calls as they are connected acros networks. The Charter also calls for data-sharing between telecoms, banking and technology sectors, alongside improved public awareness campaigns and more support for victims.

The CCUK-charter will develop best-practice guidance for business victim support. The aim is to improve how service providers detect, respond to and communicate fraud-related threats with commercial customers.

Significant step

Tracey Wright, Chair of Comms Council UK, said the Telecommunications Fraud Charter marks “a significant step forward” in the industry’s response to criminal activity.

“This initiative brings together government and industry to deliver change for consumers and businesses.The overall message around collaborative data sharing, advanced technology solutions, and unified public messaging will help disrupt fraudulent activity at scale.”

She said sector-wide intelligence sharing continues to demonstrate “the positive impact” of coordinated action.

“Aligning our efforts through this Charter will build building a safer, more trusted communications environment ”

Minister for Fraud Lord Hanson said “Spoofed calls allow scammers to deceive the public with fake identities and false promises. This government is committed to tackling fraud.

“In a major upgrade of our mobile network, call spoofing will be eliminated within a year stripping away the tools scammers use to cheat people out of their hard-earned cash.

“We’re stepping up our defences to protect victims and make sure the UK is the hardest place in the world for scammers to operate

Further measures targeting scams across digital platforms, banking and telecoms later this month.