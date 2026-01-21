HONOR increases UK push with premium positioning and more retail activity

The UK is now central to HONOR’s international expansion it shifts from an entry-level player into a premium challenger according to a report by global technology research and advisory firm Omdia.

Shipment data for the first three quarters of 2025 shows HONOR held a top-five position across Western Europe, including the UK. Overseas shipments rose by around 55 per cent year-on-year. HONOR says this the fastest international growth rate among the world’s top ten smartphone brands.

The repositioning is reflected in the UK product line-up where devices such as the HONOR 400 and the Magic V5 have been designed around consumer priorities of battery life and durability, says Omdia. The Magic V5 has also helped HONOR to second place in Western Europe’s book-style foldable segment,

HONOR has increased investment in UK branded retail stores and key account partnerships and tightened control over in-store presentation and consumer engagement. The marketing emphasis has moved towards retail-based education,an in-store demonstrations to explain AI feature sand product differentiation.

The more significant development for the UK channel,is that grow is no longer focused on the sub-£200 segment but has concentrated on the £250 to £400 price band. This segment accounted for roughly 23 per cent of its international shipments last year wihch, claims HONOR, is the highest share among major Chinese vendors.

Overseas shipments at the start of 2021 were less than 10 per cent of global volume.This figure rose to nearly 50 per cent last yea.

HONOR continues to build volume in Central and Eastern Europe, where shipments rose 15 per cent in 1Q–3Q25, providing wider regional support for its Western European premium push.

For UK operators and retailers, the message is thaty HONOR is no longer positioning itself as a low-cost alternative but building a mid-to-high-end portfolio and investing in channel execution, with the UK now a key battlegrounds.