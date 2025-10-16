Heads Up: Steve Jobs Gets His Own US Coin

Steve Jobs is now officially minted. The United States Mint has honoured the father of the iPhone with his own coin in the 2026 American Innovation $1 Coin Program.

The series celebrates American innovation and the pioneering efforts of individuals and groups by issuing $1 coins featuring designs emblematic of innovation in each of the 50 states.

The California coin depicts a young Steve Jobs sitting before a northern California landscape of oak-covered rolling hills.

The official description reads: “His posture and expression, as he is captured in a moment of reflection, show how this environment inspired his vision to transform complex technology into something as intuitive and organic as nature itself.”

Inscriptions on the coin include “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “CALIFORNIA,” “STEVE JOBS,” and “MAKE SOMETHING WONDERFUL.”