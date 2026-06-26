Guru targets £5m turnover after appointing new sales director

Northampton telecoms provider Guru Technology has appointed sales specialist Josh Braddish as sales director as the company targets turnover of £5 million and prepares for further acquisitions.

Braddish (main pic) joins the business from Mid Digital Solutions and has also held senior roles at Yorkshire Telecoms and Core Telecom.

The appointment comes as Guru seeks to capitalise on growing demand from SMEs for AI and other emerging technologies.

Braddish’s immediate priorities will be to new business generation and expanding the company’s sales operation. Gru plans to treble its sales staff before the end of the year.

The company launched in 2019. Turnover has risen from £2.7 million to £3.4 million in its latest accounts, delivering what the company calls its strongest profit performance to date.

Guru is now targeting turnover of £5 million by May next year and is working on two acquisitions, with one deal already nearing completion.

Braddish said: “The business has a clear plan for growth, particularly when it comes to winning new business, and it’s something I’m excited to help achieve. Guru has a strong reputation and loyal customer base”.

Guru Technology co-founder Arran Kirton said:

“The SMB market is starting to embrace AI and other emerging technologies. Now is the right time for us to supercharge growth,” he said.

“Josh has a track record of generating new business and building high-performing sales teams. His experience and commercial expertise will be invaluable as we continue to scale the business”.