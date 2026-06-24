GSMA urges governments to rethink satellite regulation as D2D services gather pace

A GSMA regulatory blueprint on satellite connectivity warns that outdated rules could hinder investment and innovation as the direct-to-device (D2D) sector takes off.

The trade body has launched its Satellite Regulatory Playbook to help policymakers create “future-ready” rules for when satellite and terrestrial networks will be connected.

Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite operators are seeking to deliver broadband and direct-to-device services directly to consumers, and bypassing traditional mobile operator partnerships.

The GSMA says existing regulatory framework were developed for terrestrial networks and may not address emerging satellite business models.

Michaela Angonius, head of policy and regulation at the GSMA, said regulators face a critical opportunity to modernise policy frameworks before satellite services become mainstream.

“As satellite connectivity becomes an increasingly important part of the global communications landscape, policymakers have an opportunity to create regulatory frameworks that are fit for the future,” she said.

“The Satellite Regulatory Playbook gives policymakers guidance to create frameworks that protect people, ensure law enforcement can always do their job, attract investment into the whole communications sector and keep pace with innovation.”

The GSMA argues that future digital infrastructure will rely on a mix of technologies rather than a competition between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks.

“Connectivity is not a choice between terrestrial and satellite networks,” Angonius added. “Meeting the needs of citizens, businesses and governments requires a diverse and complementary connectivity ecosystem.”

The Playbook has been developed with consultancy Access Partnership and focuses on satellite broadband and D2D services delivered directly to consumers without mobile operator involvement.

The GSMA believes existing regulatory safeguards generally remain sufficient where satellite services are delivered in partnership with mobile operators,

But olicymakers will need to address a issues, including consumer protection, national security, emergency services access and enforcement mechanisms.

The guidance identifies eight key areas regulators should consider:

Local establishment requirements

National security obligations

Consumer protection measures

Infrastructure and facility rules

End-user terminal deployment

Taxation and fiscal considerations

Emergency services and public safety

Enforcement provisions

The GSMA wants a technology-neutral approach to regulation and says that consumers should have protections regardless of whether services are delivered via mobile, fixed or satellite networks.

Greater international harmonisation will be essential if satellite providers are to scale services efficiently across multiple markets while ensuring fair competition across the broader connectivity ecosystem.