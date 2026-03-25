Genuine Solutions signs Sudio audio brand distribution deal

Scandinavian audio brand Sudio has tasked Genuine Solutions with expanding its UK product distribution. The accessories distributor will manage all sales channels as the brand looks to boost its UK presence.

Sudio has sold around one million units in the UK to date through retailers including Argos and HMV. Genuine Solutions will now lead a wider rollout, targeting new retail partnerships across mobile, consumer electronics, grocery and lifestyle channels.

Sudio co-founder Carl Sundqvist said the UK is a key market and that the new partnership “gives us the platform to scale in the right way with the right retail support.” Sudio products are expected to roll out across a wider range of UK retail and online channels in the coming months.

The distributor confirmed it is in discussions with a number of high street retailers, as it looks to expand Sudio’s footprint in the independent retail sector over the next 12 to 24 months.

Paul Crossman, CEO of Revolvex Group (the holding company for Genuine Solutions and Relove Technology,) established earlier this year — said the agreement reflects a shift towards a more active distribution model.

“This is about taking an existing market presence and scaling it properly. We’re not just moving product, we’re helping brands build demand, find the right retail environments and grow sustainably.”

Sudio is aimed at the mid-market audio segment, offering wireless headphones, noise-cancelling earbuds and speakers. Genuine Solutions believes the brand can capitalise on a gap between entry-level products and premium players.

“There is a clear opportunity in the mid-range,” said Kamil Finowski head of brand partnerships and purchasing at Genuine Solutions. “Sudio offers a strong alternative for retailers looking for design-led audio products at a more accessible price point compared to brands like JBL.”

As part of the partnership, Genuine Solutions will deploy vendor-managed inventory, demand planning, merchandising and product training delivered via e-learning platforms.

The agreement also aligns with Sudio’s wider European expansion strategy and Genuine Solutions’ repositioning under the Revolvex Group as a more strategic distribution partner.