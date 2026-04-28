EE upgrades 4,000 sites to boost 5G+ capacity

EE has upgraded more than 4,000 sites to reuse its 2.1GHz spectrum to support 5G+ services. A further 5,000 sites are scheduled for upgrades.

The operator has now extended its 5G+ network to more than 50 million people across over 610 towns and cities in the UK.

EE reports that monthly data usage on its 5G+ network has risen by 54 per cent over the past six months, driven by more customers adopting compatible devices and plans.

The company also claims to be the first UK operator to deploy five-carrier aggregation on 5G+ sites, delivering download speeds around 10% faster. This technology allows nearby mobile sites to dynamically share capacity in real time, boosting network performance by up to 20% without the need to build additional masts.

EE says it is the first network globally—and currently the only one in the UK—to implement this capability at scale.

More than 15 additional towns and cities now have access to 5G+ at no extra cost. The latest towns and cities to receive EE’s 5G+ upgrade are: