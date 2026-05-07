Consumers still leave phones unprotected despite rise in handset thefts

More than 11.6 million UK consumers have no mobile security features enabled on their smartphones,v according to new research from comparison site Uswitch.

The research by Opinium surveyed a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK adults in November,

The findings come as new Office for National Statistics figures showed 272,000 mobile phone thefts were reported in the year ending March 2025, up almost 16 per cent year on year. Overall theft incidents across the UK reached an estimated 2.6 million during the same period.

Uswitch reckons millions of users have failed to activate basic security tools such as remote locking, tracking and device wiping functions

According to the research, awareness of security tools is high but less than one in 10 consumers aware of security features have enabled remote lock or wipe functionality.

Uswictch research estimates one in seven UK adults has had a phone stolen within the last two years with public transport and outdoor locations identified as the most common theft hotspots.

The Metropolitan Police has reportedly given smartphone manufacturers until 1 June to strengthen anti-theft protections.

Average financial loss following phone theft now stands at £484, rising to around £600 for more than a third of victims.

Many victims fail to take immediate action after a theft occurs says Uswitch. Only 31 per ent of victims contacted their mobile network to block their SIM card, while just 25 per fent informed police or their bank. Only 22 per cent remotely locked or wiped their device after the incident.