BT mulling launching a low-cost MVNO – FT

BT Group may be considering launching a low-cost mobile brand according to a report in the Financial Times.

The FT reports that BT could launch a new brand or aquitre existing MVNO to add to the EE brand.

The move would not be unusual Vodafone has its own MVNO Voxi, while Three, now part of Vodafone, has offered Smarty.

The move is said to be a reaction to new entrants hitting the UK telecoms market, such as Revolut and Monzo,.

BT stated:

“We regularly review our offerings across all our brands to ensure our customers have access to the best products and services on the best network. At present, we have no plans to change our mobile offering,”