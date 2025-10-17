Envirofone and iOutlet rated among UK’s top refurbished tech retailers by Which?

Refurbished mobile specialists Envirofone and The iOutlet have been named Recommended Providers in the latest Which? survey of the UK’s best second-hand and refurbished tech retailers.

The consumer watchdog gathered feedback from more than 2,400 consumers, covering over 4,000 purchasing experiences across the UK’s growing used tech market. Retailers were rated on value for money, customer service, delivery, communication, product accuracy and range.

Brands needed an overall customer score of at least 80 per cent and four stars or more for both value and service.to achieve Recommended Provider status,

The iOutlet co-founder Matt Green said: “This recognition from such a trusted consumer organisation is a huge endorsement of the hard work and standards we’ve built over the years. Refurbished technology has become a real alternative to buying new, and this acknowledgment highlights the trust our customers place in us.”

Envirofone Director Sam Hargreaves added: “It’s a real endorsement of the standards we set for quality, customer service and sustainability. Recognition from such trusted consumer voices reinforces our commitment to making refurbished tech the smart, reliable choice for everyone.”

The Which? results reflect growing consumer confidence in refurbished smartphones and second-hand devices as credible and sustainable alternatives to new handsets.

Around 200 refurbishers, distributors, retailers and service providers will be discussing the future of the secondary mobile market will be under discussion at Circular Summit next Wednesday (October 22) at The Hilton Tower Bridge, London SE1. Click HERE to see who’s coming and to attend.