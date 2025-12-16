Revolut launches full in-app mobile service powered by Gigs OS on Vodafone

Fintech giant Revolut has formally entered the UK mobile market through a partnership with telecoms enablement platform Gigs, launching Revolut Mobile, embedded within the Revolut app aimed at12 million UK customers.

The service is embedded directly within the Revolut app, allows users to activate a mobile plan intantly without visiting a store, contacting customer support or dealing with a separate network operator interface. Revolut Mobile runs on Vodafone’s 5G network, delivered by Gigs’ mobile operating system.

At launch, Revolut Mobile is being offered at an introductory price of £12.50 per month, rising to £14.99 from 24 February 2026 for new customers. Early adopters will retain the lower price. The plan includes unlimited 5G data, calls and texts in the UK, plus 20GB of roaming data across Europe and the US.

Revolut Mobile is positioned as a more flexible digital connectivity product. Features include the ability to manage multiple phone numbers within a single plan, —for example separating work and personal use, alongside global messaging, premium “VIP” number options and enhanced security controls.

The launch underlines the trend of embedded telecoms within fintech platforms. Customers can pay for their mobile plan using Revolut’s loyalty and rewards ecosystem, further blurring the lines between financial services, payments and connectivity.

Gigs is providing the underlying infrastructure that allows non-telecom brands to launch fully fledged mobile services. The company has recently announced similar partnerships with Klarna, Lendable and OnePay, signalling growing demand for telecom capabilities to be built directly into consumer digital platforms.

Hadi Nasrallah, General Manager, Telco at Revolut said: “Revolut Mobile is more than just another mobile service, it’s a truly differentiated alternative designed to change the industry. Our goal is simple: offer the best service, at the best price, leveraging the best user experience. We’re bringing true innovation with features such as multiple numbers & global messaging, while removing any hassle or hidden fees from the process.”

Hermann Frank, CEO and co-founder at Gigs added: “Revolut Mobile represents the breakthrough we envisioned when founding Gigs: the world’s most advanced phone plan, available at a tap and powered by our global connectivity platform. Now, millions of Revolut customers can stay seamlessly connected at home and abroad, all within the app they already trust. This launch demonstrates the versatility of our operating system and marks a turning point in the UK telecom market, with Revolut setting a new standard for how people stay connected.”

For mobile networks, MVNOs and channel players, Revolut Mobile represents anhow large digital brands with existing customer bases are entering connectivity and raising questions around distribution, ownership of the customer relationship and the future role of traditional retail and wholesale models.