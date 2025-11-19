WeBuyAnyPhone.com launches Kidney Research UK fundraising partnership

Hampshire-based recycler WeBuyAnyPhone.com has launched a new charity partnership with Kidney Research UK, pledging to donate £10 for every device traded through a special dedicated web portal.

Customers using the new site sellyourphone.kidneyresearchuk.org can sell their Apple or Android devices as normal, while automatically generating a £10 donation for the charity. They can also opt to add a voluntary contribution when accepting their trade-in offer. Funds raised will go towards patient wellbeing initiatives and research into kidney disease.

Charity supporter Former England striker Andy Cole suffered kidney failure following a viral illness. He launched the Andy Cole Fund in 2020 to support research and patient support services.

“Living with kidney disease has been the toughest battle I’ve ever endured. As great as a transplant is, it’s not a cure and life post-transplant can be emotionally tough. That’s why it’s so important to support patients’ wellbeing and find new ways of improving transplant treatments. I’m delighted that WeBuyAnyPhone.com has chosen to support Kidney Research UK in a way that will have a real and positive impact on patients.”

WeBuyAnyPhone.com co-founder Aaron Brown said the partnership was inspired by meeting Cole at a fundraising event.

“Around seven million people in the UK are living with chronic kidney disease. Thar’s equivalent to 10 per cent of the population. This new partnership will help fund vital research and make a real difference to patients’ lives.”

WeBuyAnyPhone.com says the process for customers is unchanged: devices are traded securely via the portal. The company won the Mobile News Awards 2025 trophy for