Vodafone and AST Spacemobile to set up Germany satellite comms command centre

Vodafone Group and AST SpaceMobile have chosen Germany as the home for their main Satellite Operations Centre, which will manage satellite connectivity across Europe.

The new centre will allocate and map satellite links for mobile network operators helping to deliver mobile broadband to remote areas and support emergency and disaster relief communications.

The location, near Munich or Hannover, will be confirmed following final discussions with local authorities and partners.

AST SpaceMobile is developing ta space-based mobile broadband network to connect directly to smartphones. The company plans to launch a scalable satellite service across Europe from 2026, offering coverage for commercial and government use.

The European satellite network will allow control of encryption keys, telemetry, and satellite beam operations to give European authorities the ability to manage communications securely.

The system will provide direct broadband connections from space to the smartphones and devices of emergency responder in remote or dangerous locations.

Vodafone Group CEO Margherita Della Valle said: By establishing a satellite constellation in the EU and our principal command centre in Germany, we are ensuring the next frontier of communications infrastructure is embedded in Europe.”

AST SpaceMobile Founder, Chairman and CEO Abel Avellan (below( added “ Germany’s Operations Centre will be the hub for our BlueBird constellation in Europe, enabling us to serve millions of users. Alongside our gateways, we are building a robust, secure infrastructure that keeps Europe connected with seamless mobile broadband.”