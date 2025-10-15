Virgin Media O2 signs decade renewable energy deal to power 15 per cent of its network

Virgin Media O2 has signed an agreement with The Renewables Infrastructure Group to source about 15 per cent of its electricity from renewable energy.

Under the agreement, electricity will from April come from TRIG’s Earlseat wind farm in Fife and Garreg Lwyd wind farm in Powys. They will supply power to Virgin Media O2’s mobile and broadband network.

“It means Virgin Media O2 has secured a long-term renewable energy supply with predictable costs, which will help the company mitigate volatility in the energy market while supporting renewable energy generation in the UK”, said a VMO2 spokesperson,

Virgin Media O2 says the deal gives it greater cost stability and protection against energy market volatility while increasing the proportion of its energy sourced from renewables. The network is aining to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its operations, supply chain, and products by 2040.

Virgin Media O2 has already reduced direct operational emissions by 56 per cent and supply chain-related emission) by 19 per cebt since 2020. The company wants use only renewable electricity at sites where it controls the bill. This covers the majority of its network.

Chief sustainability officer Dana Haidan (below) said the agreement was “the next step” in Virgin Media O2’s decarbonisation plan and would help protect its network “from future energy shocks”.

Power Purchase Agreements are a common tool for UK telecoms and tech companies who want predictable, long-term renewable energy supply. For TRIG, the deal provides a guaranteed buyer for its wind generation.

Virgin Media O2’s latest deal reflects a broader push by UK operators to reduce emissions from network operations, which are among the most energy-intensive in the telecoms sector.