Virgin Media O2 donates 1,000 devices to help children with diabetes

Virgin Media O2 is donating 1,000 smartphones via Community Calling to children with Type 1 diabetes, enabling families to access continuous glucose monitoring technology that use mobile connectivity to manage the condition outside the home.

The devices are being distributed through Supporting Children with Diabetes which works with NHS trusts across the UK to provide smartphones to families who cannot afford a suitable handset.

The phone acts as the receiver for glucose data and a gateway for remote monitoring by parents. Glucose readings are sent directly to an app,to be monitored levels in real time. Awearable sensor to takes glucose readings continuously, sending the data via Bluetooth to the smartphone. Apps on the device display trends, and issue alerts

Nicola Green, Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer at Virgin Media O2, said the programme highlights how mobile devices are now a core part of healthcare, not simply consumer electronics.

“These smartphones are a vital tool for families managing Type 1 diabetes,” she said. “They allow children to use their monitoring systems properly and give parents reassurance that they can check readings at any time.”

The donated handsets come from Virgin Media O2’s Community Calling programme. Devices provided through the scheme are equipped to run medical apps reliably and support daily connectivity requirements.

Carolyn Goldhill, founder and CEO of Supporting Children with Diabetes, said access to smartphones directly affects the quality of care families can provide.

“Without a suitable phone, children are forced back to finger-prick tests multiple times a day,” she said. “When a phone is available, glucose data is sent straight to an app and can be shared with parents remotely. It makes diabetes management safer and far less disruptive.”

Community Calling has processed more than 26,000 smartphones, VMO2 is pledging to donate up to 12,000 devices during 2025.