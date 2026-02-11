Operators face stricter oversight as Govt ramps up 5G expectations

Operators face tighter regulatory scrutiny after the Government signalled a major push on transparency, investment and network performance.

The draft Statement of Strategic Priorities (SSP), issued to Ofcom, by the Department of Science Technology and Innovation points to stricter coverage reporting, a tougher definition of what qualifies as “good” 4G and 5G, and more transparent publication of performance data — including connectivity along key road and rail corridors.

Ofcom has also been told to keep a closer watch on network investment. Should spending slip below sustainable levels, the regulator is expected to consider intervention.

The watchdog will routinely assess the competitive health of the mobile sector and analyse how technological change could affect operators’ capacity to invest. Cooperation with the Competition and Markets Authority will continue where regulatory and competition issues overlap.

Mobile investment, spectrum reform and network resilience are positioned at the centre of the Government’s economic strategy in the draft SSP laid before Parliament. Ofcom is explicitly directed to align its decisions with driving economic growth while protecting competition and consumers.

Economic infrastructure

The Government has set a clear target: standalone 5G in all populated areas by 2030 which would elevate mobile connectivity to the status of critical national infrastructure.

However, ministers also recognise that rollout is commercially driven and dependent on a stable, predictable regulatory framework.

Spectrum reform

Maximising access to spectrum is a central priority, underpinning not 5G and 6G development, non-terrestrial networks and advanced Wi-Fi.

Ofcom is being encouraged to explore automated licensing and deploy AI-enabled tools to improve allocation efficiency.

Annual licence fees will continue to reflect market value and incentivise optimal use, ensuring spectrum costs remain a strategic pressure point within operator business models.

Emerging technologies such as direct-to-device connectivity are also under review, signalling that policymakers are preparing for the next shift in network architecture.

Resilience

Ofcom will maintain oversight of network security, with powers to intervene where risks are identified. Providers must report breaches, and the regulator can require mitigation measures or customer notifications where necessary.

The watchdog has also been urged to conclude its review of mobile backup power arrangements and work with operators to reduce outages.

Consumer pressure

Ministers have underlined that services must be fair, transparent and affordable — particularly amid persistent cost-of-living pressures.

Ofcom will remain vigilant on pricing practices, contract clarity and switching barriers, while pressing operators to improve customer service and complaints handling. The regulator will also explore ways to boost consumer confidence in newer providers, reinforcing ongoing support for retail competition.