O2 switches on Silverstone’s new 5G network ahead of British Grand Prix

O2 has switched Silverstone’s new permanent high-capacity mobile network for enhanced 5G connectivity ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The deployment with Boldyn Networks, replaces the temporary infrastructure used for race events, There is now permanent distributed antenna system (DAS) spanning Silverstone’s 570-acre site, including its 3.66-mile Grand Prix circuit.

The upgraded network will provide faster speeds and greater capacity. More than half a million spectators are expected to attend the Formula 1 weekend. O2 customers will be able to access race information, upload photos and videos, stream content and stay connected across the venue.

The Silverstone rollout forms part of Virgin Media O2’s £700 million Mobile Transformation Plan investment in network upgrades on locations with the highest demand for mobile connectivity.