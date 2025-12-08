Nothing opens £4m community funding round

Challenger vendor Nothing Tech is inviting its customers to own a piece of the company. The company has launched a community funding round, giving retail investors and brand fans the opportunity to buy a total of £4 million of equity in the company at the same valuation as its most recent institutional raise.

Thjis follows Nothing’s $200 million funding round, which closed earlier this year at a $1.3 billion valuation, elevating the company into unicorn territory. That round was led by Tiger Global and included participation from existing investors.

The new capital will support further product development and investment in what it describes as an “AI-native consumer technology platform,” as the company looks beyond smartphones into a broader hardware and software ecosystem.

Nothing said the community offering is designed to give its growing global fan base the opportunity to “own a piece of the company” while it remains privately held, rather than being driven by an urgent need for capital.

The investment is being offered through regulated crowdfunding platforms and opened first to registered members of Nothing’s community, before becoming available more broadly. Shares are being offered at the same price as the Series C round, a move the company says reflects its commitment to fairness and transparency.

Founded in 2020 by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, Nothing has positioned itself as a design-led alternative to mainstream consumer electronics brands, with a focus on smartphones, audio products and software. The company has built a strong identity around community engagement, open product development and distinctive visual design, particularly within the Android smartphone segment.

Nothing claims to have surpassed $1 billion in cumulative lifetime revenue, driven by sales of its Phone and Ear product lines.. The company has expanded distribution across Europe, India and other key markets, and continues to increase its retail footprint through network and independent channel partnerships.

The community funding round is expected to close later this year. Investors should be aware that shares the illiquid cashing them in will be very difficult before an IPO or acquisition.