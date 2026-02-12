Networks pledge end to bill shock under new Government Charter

The UK’s largest telecoms providers have signed up to a new government-backed consumer charter aimed at shielding mobile and broadband customers from unexpected price rises.

The new Telecoms Consumer Charter follows government intervention late last year intended to ensure customers are treated fairly, avoid price increases they did not agree to, and receive clearer communications from their providers.

The agreement was reached following a roundtable on Wednesday this week hosted by Rachel Reeves and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall with senior representatives from operators including BT Group, Virgin Media O2, VodafoneThree, Sky UK and TalkTalk. Industry bodies Internet Service Providers Association and Independent Networks Cooperative Association have also endorsed the initiative.

Customers signing up to new mobile or broadband contracts will now be told exactly what they will pay across the duration of their deal, with providers pledging to end unexpected mid-contract price rises. Any future changes to pricing must be clearly communicated upfront so consumers understand the total cost before committing.

The charter also targets stronger uptake of social tariffs. While cheaper packages are available to customers receiving government benefits, almost seven in ten eligible broadband households are estimated to be unaware of them. Ofcom has previously said such tariffs could save qualifying homes up to £220 annually.

Providers have committed to proactively signpost these discounted offers, allow customers experiencing financial difficulty to switch to cheaper plans without penalty, and provide manageable payment options.

Kendall said broadband and mobile users “deserve to be treated fairly and not face sudden jumps in their bills,” adding that the agreement would “make a real difference to millions of consumers” amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

The announcement comes as the government launches a Mobile Market Review examining the sector’s long-term investment environment, from funding challenges to technological change. The review forms part of a joint ambition with industry to deliver nationwide standalone 5G coverage, positioned as the fastest and most reliable mobile connectivity, to all populated areas by 2030.

Ministers argue that widespread, high-quality connectivity is essential to economic growth and innovation, enabling businesses and consumers across the UK to fully participate in the digital economy. With operators already investing billions into network upgrades, the call for evidence seeks to identify further policy measures that could support sustained infrastructure investment.

Industry reaction

Allison Kirkby, chief executive of BT Group, said the operator had “led the industry on price transparency and fairness” and urged other networks to follow suit. She added that protecting customers depends not only on pricing but also on resilient infrastructure, calling for “bold decisions” from government to support continued investment.

Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media O2, welcomed the charter for strengthening predictability and transparency while recognising the value delivered by the telecoms sector. He pointed to the company’s multibillion-pound annual investment programme spanning fibre rollout and enhancements to 4G and 5G networks.

Sky UK COO Devesh Raj described the charter as a step toward clearer customer information and said the company would continue promoting social tariffs to support households under financial pressure.

Paddy Paddison, CEO of INCA, said improving consumer confidence benefits the entire sector but stressed that commitments must remain practical and preserve the conditions needed for investment and network competition.

Meanwhile, Steve Leighton, chair of ISPA, said the charter builds on existing pro-consumer reforms already being implemented by providers. He highlighted industry initiatives such as device donations and digital skills programmes, and noted that switching services is now easier than ever.

Leighton added that a stable regulatory framework is essential if the UK is to maintain lower prices and strong competition, pointing out that broadband providers have collectively invested more than £50 billion to support the government’s nationwide gigabit coverage target by 2032.

The government said it will continue working with operators and trade bodies to ensure connectivity remains a national priority, with the ultimate aim of delivering better outcomes for consumers while sustaining long-term network investment.