EE unleashes the magnificent seven

EE says it has become the first major UK broadband provider to make Wi-Fi 7 standard across its entire full fibre portfolio.

The new range of full fibre home broadband plans all ship with Wi-Fi 7 hardware as standard, and include intelligent network management and security services. EE says the launch establishes a new best-in-class benchmark for in-home connectivity, built on what it describes as the UK’s best broadband technology.

Latency

While headline broadband speeds have soared faster fibre connections have exposed the limitations of older Wi-Fi standards in households juggling multiple devices, video calls, gaming, streaming and smart home applications simultaneously.

Wi-Fi 7 is designed to tackle those bottlenecks with higher throughput, lower latency and improved performance in busy environments, It does this by using wider channels, smarter spectrum use and more efficient handling of multiple connected devices. This tramslates to fewer dropouts, faster response times and more consistent speeds across every room, not just those next to the router.

EE research shows that reliability has overtaken speed and price as the top consideration for UK consumers choosing home broadband. Nearly half of respondents said strong Wi-Fi coverage in every room mattered more than headline speeds or low monthly costs. One in three households still report at least one Wi-Fi “dead zone” at home.

Wi-Fi 7 hardware

EE has introduced a new range of Wi-Fi 7 equipment, including the Smart Hub 7 Plus and Wi-Fi Extender 7 Plus,.

Hardware is matched to the chosen broadband speed tier. Customers on plans up to 1Gbps get the dual-band Smart Hub 7 Plus, capable of delivering up to 30 per ent faster Wi-Fi throughput than the previous Smart Hub 6 Plus, alongside an optional Wi-Fi Extender 7 Plus. The setup is designed to support more connected devices while reducing latency for streaming and gaming.

Customers taking EE’s 1.6Gbps plans get the higher-spec Smart Hub 7 Pro, which uses tri-band technology to deliver consistent multi-gigabit performance throughout the home, paired with the Wi-Fi Extender 7 Pro.

Smart connectivity

EE is emphasising software-driven optimisation and automated network management.All plans get EE’s Wi-Fi Intelligence platform, which uses real-time network performance data to keep customers on the best possible connection. The system automatically optimises channel selection and frequency use across hubs and extenders, working in the background to improve coverage and stability.

Ssecurity

EE’s Keep Connected Promise, included on selected plans, provides a 4G Mini Hub that reconnects if the main lline goes down. EE’s mobile network. An optional Connectivity Back-up add-on automatically switches to mobile connectivity if a fault is detected.