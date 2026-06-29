EE teams up with filmmakers to spotlight organised phone theft

EE has partnered with independent production company Fact Not Fiction Films on a short film highlighting the growing problem of mobile phone theft.

The 15-minute drama, A Girl Called Alice, follows a young phone thief operating in London and explores the organised criminal networks involved in handset theft.

The partnership comes as mobile theft continues to rise across the capital. More than 100,000 handsets were stolen in London last year, according to Metropolitan Police figures.

Analysis by the force suggests around 75 per cent of stolen phones are rapidly moved overseas and resold in markets where UK network blacklisting systems do not operate.

The issue has prompted calls from the Metropolitan Police and the Mayor of London for stronger anti-theft measures from device manufacturers, with the Met Commissioner warning that legislation may be needed if further action is not taken.

EE said it continues to work with the Metropolitan Police on initiatives aimed at tackling organised mobile crime and retail theft. The operator said incidents targeting its retail estate have fallen by 36 per cent year on year.

Like all UK operators, EE blocks lost and stolen devices using their IMEI number and shares that information across networks via the GSMA database. However, the operator acknowledged that international resale markets continue to undermine the effectiveness of existing blocking systems.

Malcolm Cubitt, director of product, mobile at EE, said: “Mobile theft is both upsetting and disruptive. By backing this project, we hope to raise awareness about the impact of these crimes and highlight the importance of staying vigilant.”

EE said tackling mobile theft will require greater international cooperation between operators, manufacturers, governments and law enforcement agencies, as well as technical measures designed to reduce the resale value of stolen devices.