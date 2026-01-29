EE opens first Experience store of 2026 at Lakeside

EE has opened its first Experience store of the year at Lakeside Shopping Centre, one of the biggest shopping hubs in South East England.

The Lakesideopening follows 20 Experience store launches across the UK over the past 12 months as part of EE’s £3 million investment retail between May 2025 and March 2026.

EE claims 58 per cent of customers in the East of England are not confident using all the features of their smart devices and says Experience stores are positioned as a response to this, offering demos and personal guidance.

The Lakeside store will will be one of 11 EE locations across Essex offering “Stay Safe with AI” appointments, in partnership with Essex Police. The sessions raise awareness of artificial intelligence risks, including deepfakes.

EE stores will offer 30-minute online safety appointments managing children’s devices, setting up parental controls and supporting first-time smartphone users. The sessions are open to customers on any network.