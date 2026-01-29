EE opens first Experience store of 2026 at Lakeside

EE is kicking off the new year with a new Experience store launch in Lakeside Shopping Centre, one of the UK’s biggest retail destinations. The store has been designed to provide an immersive shopping experience, inviting visitors to get hands-on with the latest in connected technology, while also providing expert support from EE’s in-store Guides for those looking for help with their devices. From next month, the Lakeside store will be one of 11 EE locations across Essex offering dedicated support and guidance around AI, including deepfakes, in partnership with Essex Police Please contact the EE press office team on +44 (0)749 639 6279 or bteepressoffice@theacademypr.com if you require any further details. PR Handout - free for editorial use

EE has opened its first Experience store of the year at Lakeside Shopping Centre, one of the biggest shopping hubs in South East England.

The Lakesideopening follows 20 Experience store launches across the UK over the past 12 months as part of EE’s £3 million investment retail between May 2025 and March 2026.

EE claims 58 per cent of customers in the East of England are not confident using all the features of their smart devices and says Experience stores are positioned as a response to this, offering demos and personal guidance.

 

The Lakeside store will will be one of 11 EE locations across Essex offering “Stay Safe with AI” appointments, in partnership with Essex Police. The sessions raise awareness of artificial intelligence risks, including deepfakes.

EE stores will offer 30-minute online safety appointments managing children’s devices, setting up parental controls and supporting first-time smartphone users. The sessions are open to customers on any network.

Tags