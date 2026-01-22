EE launches refurbished smartphone plans with 40 per cent student discount

EE has added refurbished smartphones on a £31 per month deal to its product range.

Students taking out a Flex Pay plan on a refurbished handset get a 40 per cent discount on their airtime saving up to £12 per month on devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S24.

The refurbished range is priced from £31 per month on agreements of up to 36 months Each device is refurbished with manufacturer-approved parts and cme with an extended warranty that covers manufacturer faults for duration of the plan. Phones are supplied in recycled EE-branded packaging, with a genuine charging cable.

EE says this is part of a broader effot to “reduce climate impact” and give devices a longer life. EE research indicates 18–24 year olds see refurbished devices as a responsible choice rather than a compromise.

According to the study, 67 per cent of young adults seek ways to be thriftier when buying technology, Around 57 per cent like to buy refurbished tech for envorinmental consideration.s. Nearly two-thirds called it a positive lifestyle choice, and 55 per cent said they feel proud to reuse or buy pre-owned items. A similar proportion said they would rather spend less on a refurbished device,

Almost half surveyed said they feel a personal responsibility to reduce electronic waste, and 74 per cent expect brands to help them make sustainable choices without increasing costs.

Sharon Meadows, managing director of marketing and commercial at EE, said the new plans reflect a shift in consumer attitudes. “Flex Pay plans makes great technology accessible to more people, in a way that helps both budgets and the planet. Refurbished is now mainstream, with younger customers leading the way.”