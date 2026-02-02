EE and Three top nPerf leage table for mobile internet speed performance

EE and Three led mobile internet performance in 2025 as speeds top 110Mbps in 2025, according to the latest ‘Barometer of Mobile Internet Connections’ from nPerf .

UK mobile users enjoyed a strong year for mobile connectivity in 2025, with EE and Three emerging as joint leaders for overall mobile internet performance.

Three was the clear 5G leader, achieving an average download speed of 234.28Mbps and the highest 5G nPerf score at 104,060 points. Vodafone ranked second for 5G performance, while EE and O2 followed behind. Three also led 5G upload speeds at nearly 30Mbps, strengthening its position for data-heavy and latency-sensitive services.

EE delivered the strongest web browsing and video streaming performance, with browsing success rates of 69.65 per cent and YouTube streaming scores of 76.51 per cent. Three followed closely on both measures, reinforcing the tight competition between the two operators for overall quality of experience.

The report is based on millions of real-world tests conducted throughout the year and measured steady improvements in download speeds, upload performance and latency.

EE topped the overall rankings with an nPerf score of 86,470 points, closely followed by Three on 84,993 points. Both operators recorded average download speeds above 110Mbps, well ahead of Vodafone on 74.56Mbps and O2 on 44.07Mbps. The UK market average nPerf score stood at 78,222 points, reflecting increasingly competitive performance at the top end of the market.

Latency and upload performance were key differentiators for mobile voice and real-time communications, Three had the lowest average latency iat 35.31ms, giving it an edge for VoIP calling, video conferencing and online gaming. EE followed with 36.43ms. Vodafone lagged behind on 43.72ms. O2 sat mid-table at 37.56ms.

Three led upload speeds at 16.50Mbps, ahead of EE on 15.77Mbps. Vodafone averaged 11.88Mbps, while O2 trailed at 8.22Mbps. nPerf noted that Three’s upload advantage translated into a more consistent experience for two-way services such as video calling and live streaming.

nPerf said the findings reflect intense competition among the UK’s leading mobile networks, with EE and Three offering “complementary strengths” across speed, latency and quality-of-experience indicators. For consumers and business users alike, the results point to increasingly reliable mobile voice quality, smoother video calls and faster mobile broadband particularly where 5G coverage is available.

The study analysed performance during both busy evening hours and quieter periods, ensuring results reflect real-world network congestion as well as peak capability. Only national operators with more than five per cent test share were included.

