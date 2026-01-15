BT and EE to deliver 23,000 eSIM connections to easyJet European operations

BT has ‘landed’ a mobile connectivity deal with easyJet to provide more than 23,000 connections to the airline’s crew, aircraft and airport operations across Europe.

The agreement (pilot scheme?) will see BT deliver around 23,000 mobile connections over EE’s network, covering easyJet’s operations in 35 countries and more than 150 airports.easyJet operates scheduled services on about 927 routes across more than 34 countries

The rollout will connect devices used across easyJet’s business. The benefit is to enable pilots and cabin crew to access flight information, operational updates and training materials while on the move. BT said the connectivity will play a key role in supporting real-time communications across easyJet’s network of crew, aircraft and ground teams.

BT will support easyJet with:

Smart messaging services to keep passengers updated on flight status

Mobile connectivity for iPads used by pilots and cabin crew for real-time flight information

Smartphones and aircraft phones to enable seamless communication between colleagues

Laptops and other connected hardware used by easyJet staff

All devices will be equipped with eSIM technology. This will enable easyJet to manage connectivity remotely, simplify logistics and reduce reliance on physical SIM cards. BT said eSIMs will also enhance security, lower operational costs and support easyJet’s international operations more efficiently, while reducing waste.

Chris Sims (great name … Editor) , Chief Commercial Officer at BT Business, said the partnership reflects the growing importance of resilient and scalable connectivity in aviation.

“This partnership with easyJet is about delivering the smart, seamless connectivity which is crucial when operating at scale. By equipping thousands of devices with eSIMs on EE’s network, we’re enabling easyJet to manage connections remotely, switch networks across borders, and reduce the complexity of traditional SIMs.

BT said the deal underlines its ambition to position EE as the mobile network of choice for international-operating organisations that rely on always-on connectivity to keep complex operations running.